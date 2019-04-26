AFCON 2019: No winning bonus for Black Stars Management Committee members

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Perry Okudzeto has disclosed that the members of the new Black Stars management committee will not receive winning bonuses during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition in Egypt.
According to Mr Okudzeto who doubles as member of the committee, those members are all workers and government appointees tasked to help the course of the national team.
“As management team of the Black Stars, we are not going to be part of the winning bonus structure. We are already working for the government and are just coming in to help so that the country can be successful especially in terms of the national team.”
“We the management team have decided we are not going to take any winning bonus at the tournament with the team,”, he told Ghanasoccernet.com.
The new Black Stars management committee which is made up of five-members is headed by Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, Deputy Sports Minister Perry Okudzeto, Ibrahim Sunday, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye and Madam Abena Osei Asare.
Their task will be to supervise the activities of the Black Stars and collaborate with the technical team to facilitate all arrangements to ensure the team gets the best of preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
It has already begun its operations with visits to Cairo, Egypt for the AFCON draw this month as and UAE to inspect the facilities that the Black Stars will use during the pre-tournament camping.
