AFCON 2019: Prez. Akufo-Addo lands in Egypt to watch Ghana-Benin clash

President Akufo-Addo is currently in Egypt to watch Ghana's AFCON Group F opener against Benin tonight at the Ismailia Stadium.
President Akufo-Addo promised the Black Stars he will be available to watch the team's first game when he hosted players and officials of the Black Stars in a farewell meeting at the Jubilee House on Thursday, May 30, 2019, ahead of the team’s departure to Dubai for a training camp.
“It’s my intention to come and watch your first match on the 25th of June. I will be in Egypt to see you play and if with God’s grace, which I believe he will give us, and we make the final I am going to come there as well and watch, Akufo-Addo told the players when he met them at the Presidency.
The President in the early hours of Tuesday held bilateral discussions with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, aimed at strengthening the ties of co-operation that exists between the two countries.
Akufo-Addo is expected to be in Ismailia to watch the Black Stars take on the Squirrels of Benin at the Ismailia Sports Stadium later today
READ ALSO:
AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah names starting X1 to face Benin