AFCON 2019: Profile of Baba Rahman

Abdul Rahman Baba (born 2 July 1994), known as Baba Rahman, is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a left-back for Ligue 1 club Reims, on loan from Chelsea of the Premier League, and the Ghana national team.
Rahman began his career at Dreams FC (then at Division 2) of the Ghana Premier League. After impressive performances, he was then transferred on loan to Asante Kotoko for one season.
In 2012, he signed for Bundesliga club Greuther Fürth, where he spent two seasons. He then played for FC Augsburg before joining Chelsea in 2015 for a fee of £14 million, potentially rising to £22 million.
Baba Rahman made his debut on 16 September in a UEFA Champions League tie, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4–0 win at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv. He made his Premier League debut in a 2–0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on 17 October.
He was shipped to Schalke 04 where he had two loan spells before returning to his mother club.
In January 2019, Chelsea again loaned him to Stade de Reims until the end of the season.
Baba Rahman made his international debut in 2014 and was part of their squad which were runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.
READ ALSO: