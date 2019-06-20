AFCON 2019: Profile of Caleb Ekuban

Caleb Ansah Ekuban (born 23 March 1994) is a footballer for Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor on loan from Leeds United as a striker.
Born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, Ekuban declared to represent the Ghana national football team.
After progressing through the youth system at Chievo, Ekuban was called up for the first time to the senior squad by the coach Eugenio Corini on 26 January 2013 for the Serie A match against Lazio, he remained an unused substitute as Chievo won 1–0 at Stadio Olimpico.
On 11 July 2017, Leeds United announced the signing of Ekuban on a four-year contract from Serie A side Chievo Verona for an undisclosed fee. On 13 July, Ekuban revealed he was hoping to score goals like former Leeds legend and countryman Tony Yeboah.
On 9 August 2017, he made his first-team debut in the League Cup tie 4–1 victory against Port Vale, with Ekuban scoring on his debut after an assist from Ezgjan Alioski, he also provided an assist for Samuel Saiz's hatrick goal in the same game.
On 19 August, Ekuban made his League debut against Sunderland, he scored his first League goal for Leeds against Bolton Wanderers.
With speculation that he was not in Marcelo Bielsa's plans, on 26 July 2018, Ekuban was not given a shirt number for Leeds upcoming 2018–19 season.
On 29 August 2018, Caleb Ekbuan joined Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on a season long loan. Ekuban made his debut coming on for Hugo Rodallega against Galatasaray in the 86th minute on 1 September 2018, scoring on his debut in a 4-0 victory.
On 19 December 2018, Ekuban took his tally to 5 goals in all competitions, after scoring a brace in a 5-0 win over Sivas Belediyespor in the Turkish Cup. He scored his 6th goal of the season against İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. on 20 January 2019 in 4-2 defeat.
On 20 April 2018, Caleb Ekuban met with Ghana national team head coach Akwasi Appiah. In March 2019, Ekuban was called up to represent Ghana for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.
He scored his first competitive goal for the Black Stars of Ghana on his debut against the Harambee Stars of Kenya in an AFCON Qualifier on 23 March 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium.He is currently in camp in Dubai with the Black Stars preparing for AFCON 2019 in Egypt.