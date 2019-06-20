AFCON 2019: Profile of Joseph Larweh Attamah

Joseph Larweh Attamah (born 22 May 1994) is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Turkish club İstanbul Başakşehir F.K
Born in Ghana, Attamah started his career with local side Tema Youth where he played at least 15 Ghana Premier League matches without a goal.
On August 2014 he moved abroad for the first time joining Turkish First Division side Adana Demirspor. He had a two-year stint with Adana Demirspor before making the switch to İstanbul Başakşehir F.K where he currently plies his trade.
Attamah Larweh currently plays for the Ghana national team. He played in the Turkey 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring one goal.
