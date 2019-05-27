AFCON 2019: Profile of Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah, born 9 December 1988 in Accra is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder or defender for Italian club Inter Milan.
Asamoah was scouted playing for a local based club, which belongs to Kamara and was recommended by the scout Mr. Charles Mensah Gapson to the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh, former CEO of Liberty Professionals. He joined Swiss club Bellinzona and was loaned to Italian side Torino in the winter of 2007–2008.
He began his professional career with Italian club Udinese in 2008; his consistent performances earned him a transfer to Juventus in 2012, where, with his energy, versatility, and technical skills, he played a key role in helping the club to six consecutive Serie A titles between 2013 and 2018, among other titles, although his appearances at the club were limited by injuries during his later seasons. He joined Inter in 2018.
On the international level, Kwadwo Asamoah was given his debut for the Ghana national team, Black Stars, in 2006, under French manager Claude Le Roy.
He represented Ghana in 2008 and 2010 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, winning a bronze and a silver medal in the respective tournaments, and later in the 2012 and 2013 editions. He also appeared for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup
Asamoah was awarded CAF Most Promising African Player in 2010 and named Ghana Player of the Year twice consecutively for 2012 and 2013.
In 2013, Kwadwo Asamoah was ranked as the 27th best footballer in the world by Bloomberg.
On Friday, May 24, 2019 Asamoah was appointed the deputy captain of the Black Stars.
Some of his achievements at Club and international level include:
- Juventus
- Serie A: 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18
- Coppa Italia: 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18
- Supercoppa Italiana: 2012, 2013, 2015
Individual
- CAF Most Promising African Player: 2010
- Ghana Player of the Year: 2012, 2013
- CAF Team of the Year: 2014
- Serie A Team of the Year: 2013–14
READ ALSO: