Thomas Teye Partey (born 13 June 1993) is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Spanish club Atlético Madrid and the Ghana national team as a defensive midfielder.
Born in Krobo Odumase, Thomas Partey was a product of local Odometah FC's youth ranks. He signed a contract with Atlético Madrid in 2011 and was subsequently moved to the reserves a year later.
On 12 July, Partey was loaned to RCD Mallorca, freshly relegated to the second level. On 18 August, he made his professional debut, in a 0–4 away defeat against CE Sabadell FC.
Thomas Partey scored his first professional goal on 15 September, netting his side's second of a 2–2 draw at Hércules CF. On 27 July 2014, Partey joined La Liga side UD Almería also in a temporary deal.
The Krobo Odumase native made his debut in the competition on 23 August, starting in a 1–1 home draw against RCD Espanyol.
Partey scored his first goals in the main category of Spanish football on 11 April 2015, netting a brace in a 3–0 home win against Granada CF.
He made his first team debut for Atletico Madrid on 28 November 2015, replacing Luciano Vietto in a 1–0 home win against Espanyol.
On 2 January of the following year he scored his first league goal for the club, netting the game's only in a home success over Levante UD.
On 28 May, Thomas Partey played in the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid, replacing Koke in the 116th minute as his side lost on penalties.
In May 2016, Partey was called up for the first time to the Ghana national team by manager Avram Grant, ahead of a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Mauritius.
He made his debut on 5 June, replacing Frank Acheampong for the final 11 minutes of a 2–0 away win that booked the Black Stars' position in the finals.
On 5 September 2017, Thomas Partey scored his first international hat-trick in a 5-1 win against Congo in a 2018 World Cup Qualification match.
Since his debut for the Black Stars, Partey has racked up 17 appearances and has scored 7 goals in the national team colours.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT
Atletico Madrid honoured Partey with plague at the Wanda Metropolitano on his 100th appearance.
Partey was given a march of honour just before Saturday’s game with Rayo Vallecano.
On Tuesday, January 8, 2019, Partey was named in the 2018 Africa's Best XI team Aiteo CAF Awards held in Senegal.
Club Honours
Atletico Madrid
- UEFA Champions League: Runner-up 2015–16
- UEFA Europa League: 2017–18
- UEFA Super Cup: 2018
