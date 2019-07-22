AFCON 2019: Runners up Senegal rewarded by President Macky Sall

President Macky Sall has rewarded the Teranga Lions of Senegal for placing second at the just ended AFCON 2019 in Egypt.
The Teranga Lions failed to win the prestigious trophy for the second time in their history losing 1-0 to Algeria at the Cario International Stadium. Cameroon defeated them 17-years ago in their first final by a 3-2 scoreline.
Despite failing to win the 32nd edition, Senegal returned home to a rousing welcome on Saturday as hundreds of thousands of fans poured into the streets of Dakar to celebrate the national team’s accomplishment in Egypt.
They later paid a courtesy call on President Macky Sall where he announced a financial package of US$ 34,000 for each player and technical staff.
The financial package is different from the US$ 17,000 each player had already received for reaching the final of Africa's flagship football tournament in Egypt.
