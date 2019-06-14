AFCON 2019: Senegal names final squad for tourney

Head coach of the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Alou Cisse has named his final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The Teranga Lions will rely on the services of Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Napoli powerful defender Kalidou Koulibaly to lead them to glory in the competition.
Cisse’s team has been drawn in Group C and will start the tournament against Tanzania on June 23, before games against Algeria and Kenya on June 27 and July 1 respectively
Senegal full squad:
Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, France), Alfred Gomis (Spal, Italy) and Edouard Mendy (Reims, France)
Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Moussa Wague (FC Barcelona, Spain), Pape Abdou Cisse (Olympiacos, Greece), Salif Sane (Schalke,Germany), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux,France), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe, Turkey), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France), and Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England)
Midfielders: Alfred Ndiaye (Malaga, Spain), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Keprin Diatta (Club Brugge, Belgium), Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Galatasaray, Turkey) and Henri Saivet (Bursaspor, Turkey).
Forwards: Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, France), Keita Balde (Inter Milan, Italy), Mbaye Niang (Rennes, France), Moussa Konate (Amiens, France), Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, Turkey), Sada Thioub (Nimes, France), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England).
