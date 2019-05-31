AFCON 2019: Senegal announces preliminary squad for tourney

Head coach of the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Alou Cisse has named a provisional 25-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Included in the list is captain of the side Sadio Mane who was among the joint-top scorers in last season’s Premier League campaign with 22 goals.
Cisse’s team has been drawn in Group C and will start the tournament against Tanzania on June 23, before games against Algeria and Kenya on June 27 and July 1 respectively
Full Senegal squad:
Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, France), Alfred Gomis (SPAL, Italy), Edouard Mendy (Reims, France).
Defenders: Salif Sane (Schalke 04, Germany), Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples, Italy), Pope Abou Cisse (Olympiacos, Greece), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe, Turkey), Moussa Wague (Barcelona FC, Spain), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux, France), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France).
Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Alfred Ndiaye (Malaga, Spain), Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray, Turkey), Krépin Diatta (Brugge FC, Belgium), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace, England), Sada Thioub ( Nîmes, France), Sidy Sarr (Lorient, France), Henri Saivet (Bursaspor, Turkey).
Attackers: Keita Balde (Lazio, Italy), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Moussa Konate (Amiens, France), Ismaïla Sarr (Rennes, France), Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, Turkey), Mbaye Niang (Rennes, France), Santy Ngom (Nancy, France).
