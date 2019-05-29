AFCON 2019: Zaha in, Gervinho out of Ivory Coast squad

Head coach of Ivory Coast, Ibrahim Kamara has named a 27-man preliminary squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The 27-man squad consist of four goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders and eight strikers. The Elephants will play Cosmos in a pre-AFCON on June 7, 2019.
GOALKEEPERS
Gbohouo Sylvain (TP Mazembe, Congo), Badra Ali (Free State Stars, South African), Tape Ira Eliezer (FC San Pedro, Ivory Coast) Cisse Abdoul Karim (Asec Mimosas, Ivory Coast)
DEFENDERS
Serge Aurier (Tottenham, England), Bakayoko Mamadou (Red Star, France), Wonlo Coulibaly (ASEC Mimosas, Ivory Coast), Bamba Abdoulaye (Sco Angers, France), Traore Ismael (Sco Angers, France), Kanon Wilfried (Ado Den Hagg, Netherland), Deli Simon (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Comara Cheick (Wydad Athletic, Morocco)
MIDFIELDERS
Kessie Franck (AC Milan, Italy), Serey Die (Neuchatel Xamax FCS, Switzerland), Gbamin Jean Philippe (Mainz 05, Germany), Seri Michael (Fulham, England), Sangare Ibrahim (Toulouse, France), Angban Victorien (FC Metz, France), Diomande Ismael (Caen, France)
FORWARDS
Jonathan Kodja (Aston Villa), Max Gradel ( Toulouse, France), Nicolas Pepe (Lille, France), Zaha Wilfried (Crystal Palace, England), Maxwell Cornet (Lyon , France), Assale Roger (Young Boys, Switzerland), Bony Wilfried (Al Arabi Sport Club), Yohan Boli (Saint-Trond)
