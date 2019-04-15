AFCON 2019: 'Underdogs' Ghana will surprise many- Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah has opined that his team looks like underdogs heading into the AFCON 2019.
The West African football powerhouse has been pitted alongside holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in a draw held in Cairo on April 12.
However, the Black Stars gaffer, believes his team has psyched their minds for the task ahead and they will shock many with their performance.
"The most important thing is to prepare your mind for anything that comes your way.
“I personally think that at the moment Ghana look like underdogs but I have confidence in the players and believe that they will surprise many,” Coach Kwesi Appiah insists.
The Black Stars will be seeking to annex their fifth trophy having last won it 37 years ago (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982).
Ghana will have to play above themselves in this summer's tournament as the 32nd edition of the competition has seen an increased in the teams to 24.
Ghana have been a seven-time semi-finalist and 3 finalists (1992, 2010, 2015) in those 37 years, making them essential favourites for the tourney.
The Black Stars will hold a training camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE ahead of the tourney.