AFCON 2021 qualifier: Black Stars arrive in São Tomé and Príncipe (video)

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in São Tomé and Príncipe ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations clash.
The Black Stars begun their AFCON campaign on a high after beating South Africa 2-0 at Cape Coast.
Goals from Thomas Partey and Kudus Mohammed ensured the Black Stars snatch all three points.
São Tomé and Príncipe also lost their first game 4-0 to Sudan.
The Black Stars game against São Tomé and Príncipe will be played on Monday November 18, 2019.
The game kicks off at 13:00.