‘Everyone can think what they want’ - Jordan Ayew hits out at critics

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has defended himself after missing a lot of chances in the Black Stars win over South Africa in the opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.
The Crystal Palace attacker missed a lot of scoring opportunities in the game with many thinking he could have set up for others to score.
However, speaking to footballmadeinghana.com after the game, Jordan shrugged off the claims and insisted he is a striker and has to take his responsibilities.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah lauds CK Akonnor's role in Black Stars win over South Africa
“Everyone can think what they want. I’m a striker – some people say I’m not selfish enough. So I try to take enough responsibility.
“If I score everybody will say wonderful, if I don’t they will say I didn’t pass the ball.
“It’s part of the game. The most important thing is the players are giving me confidence to express my self,” he added.
Jordan Ayew will be hoping to find the back of the net when Ghana face Sao Tome on Monday.
Source: Footballmadeingahana