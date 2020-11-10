AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Cape Coast for Sudan encounter (photos)

The Black Stars of Ghana has arrived in Cape Coast to continue preparations for Thursday’s AFCON 2020/21 qualifying game against Sudan.
Players and officials of the team underwent the mandatory Covid-19 tests in the morning before departing for Cape Coast.
So far 16 players are in camp following the arrival of Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, John Boye, Christopher Nettey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Caleb Ekuban
Coach CK Akonnor's side on Monday trained for the first ahead of the game at the McDan La town park.
The list of players include, Captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Lomotey and Afriyie Acquah. The rest are John Antwi, Razak Abalora, Tariq Fosu, Kwadwo Amoako, Samuel Owusu and Nicholas Opoku.
Ghana face Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum three days later for the reverse tie.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2021 qualifiers: CK Akonnor hands late call-ups to Clifford Aboagye and 6 others for Sudan tie
Coach C.K Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe in November, 2019.
Ghana top Group F with 6 points.