AFCON 2021 qualifiers: CK Akonnor hands late call-ups to Clifford Aboagye and 6 others for Sudan tie

Black Stars CK Akonnor head coach has made seven changes to his earlier 23-man squad for the Sudan doubleheader, PrimeNews can confirm.
The head coach has ringed changes to his squad ahead of the AFCON 2021 doubleheader against Sudan due to medical reasons.
The new players who have been handed late call-ups ahead of the game include Andrew Kyere Yiadom (Reading FC), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Keyserispor), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana FC).
The rest are Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC) and Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko SC)
Ghana will on Thursday, November 12, 2020 take on Sudan in the first of a doubleheader tie at the Cape Coast stadium, before travelling to Khartoum, five days later for the reverse fixture.
A statement GFA read: Due to medical reasons, Coach of the Black Stars CK Akonnor has made seven additions to his squad ahead of Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan.
The Black Stars will begin camping in Accra on Monday, November 09, ahead of the game on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Coach CK Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.
Ghana top Group F with 6 points.