AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Samuel Owusu replaces Alfred Duncan in Black Stars XI against Sao Tome

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has made a change to his starting XI to take on Sao Tome and Principe this afternoon.
The manager has benched Sassuolo's midfielder Alfred Duncan who played in Ghana's opening 2-0 win over South Africa replacing him with Al-Fayha's winger Samuel Owusu for today's clash.
Goalkeeper Richard Ofori has retained his position as the safest pair of hands in the team, Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo and Kassim Nuhu have been given the nod to protect the defence while the midfield department is made up of Thomas Partey, Samuel Owusu and Andre Ayew(c).
Jordan Ayew and Emmanuel Boateng will be leading the attack for the team.
Ghana will be hoping to make it a possible 6 out of 6 points in the opening two games for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers to boost their chances of qualify for the tournament to be staged in Cameroon.
The clash is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 pm.
Black Stars XI
Richard Ofori (GK), Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Kassim Nuhu, Iddrissu Baba, Thomas Partey, Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew(c) Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Boateng