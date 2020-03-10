AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Sudan announce squad for Ghana tie

Head coach of the Sudanese national team Hubert Velud has announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifying matches against Ghana.
The Falcons of Jediane play the Black Stars in a doubleheader later this month. Ghana would host Sudan on March 27, in the first leg of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Cape Coast Stadium, with the return leg on March 30, in Sudan.
Ahead of the clash, the French tactician has released his squad for the clash, consisting of only four players who play club football abroad.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2021 qualifier: Richard Attah, Habib and Yahaya Mohammed named in CK Akonnor's squad for Sudan clash
Before taking on Ghana, the Northeastern African side will test their strength against Togo in a friendly fixture on March 21.
Full squad:
Al Hilal Omdurman (8)
Al-Samal Al Merghani
Athar Al-Tahir
Abdul Latif Boya
AbuAgla Abdallah
Nasr Eldin Sheigel
Walid Bakhit Hamid
Faris Abdallah
Mohammed Musa Al-Dai
Al Merreikh SC (7)
Ali Abu Ashreen (Goalkeeper)
Monged Al Neel (Goalkeeper)
Amir Kamal
Muhammad Al-Rasheed
Ramadan Agab
Muhammad Hamed
Deia Aldin Mahjoub
Al Ahli Shendi (3)
Ishag Adam (Goalkeeper)
Yasser Muzammil
Musab Kurdman
Al-Khartoum Al Watani (2)
Hussein Ibrahim
Moaz Abdelraheem
Al-Merreikh Al Fasher (2)
Mofadal Mohamed Hassan
Bakhit Khamis
Al-Hilal Obeid (1)
Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed
Foreign Based Players (4): Muhammad Abdulrahman (CA Bordj Bou Arréridj - Algeria), Yassin Hamed (Miercurea Ciuc - Romania), Ammar Taifour (AS Bastia 1924 - Italy), Sharaf Eldin Shiboub (Simba SC - Tanzania)