AFCON 2021 qualifier: Richard Attah, Habib and Yahaya Mohammed named in CK Akonnor's squad for Sudan clash

Black Stars Head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has named his squad for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan to be played later this month.
Coach Akonnor has handed call ups to a number of local players for the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Sudan. They include Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) and Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars).
There are also first-time call-ups for winger Tariq Fosu from Brentford FC and Hapoel Ra’anana of Israel striker Eugene Ansah.
The Black Stars are in Group C of the qualifiers alongside South Africa, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Sudan for the tournament which will be staged in Cameroon in 2021.
Ghana will be hosting Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 27 and then play the reserve fixture on March 30 in Omdurman. Ghana top Group C with 6 points from 2 games.
The squad below:
GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)
DEFENDERS: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium) Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)
MIDFIELDERS: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)
FORWARDS: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)