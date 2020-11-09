AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Thomas Partey a doubt for Sudan clash

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey remains a doubt for Ghana in the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifying match against Sudan.
The midfielder is set to have a scan on a suspected thigh injury suffered during Sunday’s defeat against Aston Villa,
The Ghana international lasted just 45 minutes at Emirates Stadium before being forced off during the break and replaced by Dani Ceballos.
Speaking to the media after the Villa defeat, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the 27-year-old will be having a scan today to ascertain the severity of his injury.
“I don't know. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him.”
The Spaniard would not be drawn on whether Partey's injury would be enough to see him withdraw from the Ghana squad for this week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
“We don't know [whether he will withdraw],” he added. “We have to scan him on Monday or the day after and see what he felt straight away. Let's wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is.”
Ghana will on Thursday, November 12, 2020 take on Sudan in the first of a doubleheader tie at the Cape Coast stadium, before travelling to Khartoum, five days later for the reverse fixture.
Coach CK Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.
Ghana top Group F with 6 points.