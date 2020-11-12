AFCON 2021Q: Andre Ayew assures Ghanaians of victory against Sudan

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is well convinced that the team will shine tonight by beating Sudan in the AFCON 2021 qualifying match.
According to the 30-year-old, despite his outfit not having the best of preparation towards the match, due to injuries and covid-19, they have no excuse to deliver tonight.
"It’s not been the best preparation because we didn’t have the full squad early for the Coach to do whatever he wanted to do from the start. But now the squad is here, we trained well, we are fit, hopefully there are no injuries and we will be ready to go. We are at home and when we are at home, there is only one thing on our mind and that is to get the three points so we are going to do everything possible to make that happen."
The Swansea City forward maintained that Sudan won't be second time lucky to pick up a point in an AFCON qualifying match against them. The Nile Crocodiles in 2010 played a goalless drawn game against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
"I think its Unity. We have a lot of big teams in Africa now who are good. From the big names, Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria to the lower names like Sudan etc. Sudan is a team that I have faced before, I think we drew here in a very difficult game Kumasi so I know what Sudan is capable of doing. But we are Ghana. And when you wear the Ghana jersey, you have to deliver, especially at home, so we have a choice. We are going to make sure that we get the three points so that, that Unity and that love between us stay and get even better with time. That is why we want more games, more camping so that we are able to meet each other more and more and create that love between each other."
Ghana face Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum three days later for the reverse tie.
Coach C.K Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe in November, 2019.
Ghana top Group C with 6 points.