AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Angola to host Black Stars in Luanda on March 27

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the date, venue and time for the 2023 AFCON qualifier between Angola and Ghana's Black Stars.
The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture.
The game has been fixed for Monday, March, 27, 2023 and will take place at Estadio 11 de Novembro at 17H00
READ ALSO: AFCON 2023 moved to 2024
The Black Stars are top of Group E with 4 points following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic.
The Black Stars of Ghana on June 5, 2022 could not maintain their 100% record in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers as they were held 1-1 by Central African Republic in Luanda on matchday two.
Otto Addo and his lads were hoping to make it two wins in two games in the qualifying series and took the lead very early on in the first half.
Ajax Amsterdam player, Mohammed Kudus scored on the 17th-minute mark to give Ghana the perfect start.
In what was a fantastic build-up, Afena-Gyan laid the ball to Osman Bukari who flicked the ball to Kudus to pick his spot and curl the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.
Ghana’s goal was cancelled out by Karl Namnganda just before half time to bring the Central African Republic back into the game.