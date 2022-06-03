AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars expected to leave for Luanda today ahead of Central African Republic clash

Barring any last hitch, Black Stars are expected to leave the shores of the country today, Friday, June 3, 2022 ahead of the AFCON 2023 matchday 2 qualifier against Central African Republic on Sunday.
The team held their recovery training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday to freshen up for the matchday 2 encounter.
The Black Stars were off to a flying start on Wednesday following a 3-0 win over Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium – a win that sent Ghana to the top of Group E as Angola came from behind to beat Central African Republic 2-1 in the other Group E match.
Richard Ofori and Andy Yiadom have returned to training ahead of the qualifier.
The duo, who missed Wednesday’s emphatic win against Madagascar trained with the squad at the Accra Sports stadium on Thursday as they are expected to give the technical handlers, options in both the goalkeeping department and defence.
Meanwhile, VfL Bochum winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei will join the squad in Japan for the four-Nation tournament that features Ghana, Tunisia, Chile and host Japan as part of preparations towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.