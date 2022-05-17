AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Madagascar announce squad for Black Stars clash

Madagascar head coach Nicolas Dupuis has announced a 27-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers next month.
The Barea are scheduled to play the Black Stars of Ghana in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers Group E opener on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars host Madagascar in Group opener next month
Madagascar will tackle Angola in the second round at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo on Sunday June 5, 2022.
Coach Dupuis – who led Madagascar to their debut Afcon at Egypt 2019 where they made a quarterfinal finish – is back at the helm of affairs after leaving the job in April last year.
France-born left-back Rèmy Vita who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at English Championship side Barnsley from Bayern Munchen has been invited for the first time.
Former France U20 player Jean Sylvio Ouasserio is included in the list to face the Black Stars and the Palancas Negras.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars drawn in Group E with Angola, check out full draw
Jerome Mombris, Ibrahim Amada, Thomas Fontaine, Anicet Abel, Ibrahim Amada, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Rayan Raveloson, Paulin Voavy, Njiva Rakotoharimalala and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro who were part of the 2019 AFCON squad have all been named.
Notably missing in the squad is 38-year-old central defender Jeremy Morel.
Below is the full squad: