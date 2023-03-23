AFCON 2023Q: Antoine Semenyo saves the day for Black Stars against Angola (video)

The Black Stars of Ghana left it late to secure a 1-0 victory against Angola in the AFCON qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.
The Black Stars found it difficult to breach the defence of their opponent until substitute Antoine Semenyo came to his team's rescue with a stoppage-time strike.
The Bournemouth striker chanced on a loose ball in the penalty box in the 96-minute and buried it home to win the day for Ghana.
The victory is Ghana's second in 3 games and the four-time AFCON champions sit at the summit of the table with 7 points.
Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was tested early in the game after struggling to deal with a long range strike from Angolan midfielder Manuel Alfonso.
The game immediately switched with Dennis Odoi bursting on the right, sending in a cross which was beautiful controlled by Mohammed Kudus before firing from inside the box, only to miss by inches wide.
Moments later, Thomas Partey weaved his way through a sea of midfielders before laying it to Inaki Williams, whose effort was blocked.
Alfonso nearly gave the visitors the lead after rising above Odoi to connect from a freekick, but Ati Zigi was at the right place to force a corner kick. Kialonda Gaspar's header from the corner did not trouble the Ghana defence.
Jordan Ayew thought he had won a penalty after he was brought down in the box but the referee waved play on.
Angola seized control of the game in the final ten minutes of the first half and a clumsy tackle by Amartey on Caneiro nearly gifted the Palancas Negras a penalty.
After the break, Kamaldeen Sulemana pulled a great save out of the Angolan goalkeeper Neblu after cutting in with his left before firing with his right.
Ayew then produced a long range shot from outside the box, which was punched away by Neblu.
Chris Hughton made three changes at a spot, bringing on Abdul Samed Salis, Antoine Semenyo and Joseph Paintsil for Edmund Addo, Inaki Williams and Ayew.
Just under a minute, Semenyo nearly broke the deadlock but his strike was blocked by Gasper.
Semenyo came close again with ten minutes remaining after he was sent through by Thomas Partey.
Alexander Djiku was replaced by Joseph Aidoo in the dying minutes after picking a knock.
Late injury time, Kudus won a freekick and took the responsibility before swinging in a beautiful cross, which first fell for Partey, but his strike was parried out before Semenyo smashed home the winner.