Salah, Drogba and other African sportsmen and women pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

African sportsmen and women have shared their tributes after the death of US basketball player Kobe Bryant.
The retired LA Lakers player died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, aged 41.
His daughter Gianna was among other passengers on the plane who died in the crash.
Democratic Republic of Congo's basketball player Bismack Biyombo tweeted:
Retired Congolese basketballer Dikembe Mutombo tweeted:
Ivory Coast's retired footballers Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba wrote:
Tunisian female tennis player currently playing at the Australian Open tweeted:Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah tweeted: