Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah joins Turkish club Yeni Matalyaspor

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has joined Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Matalyaspor on a two-year following his contract expiration with Empoli.
The midfielder inked a two-year deal with the option to extend for one year on Friday after completing a successful medical test.
Coach Sergen Yalçın has bolstered his squad with free agent Afriyie Acquah as he is looking to break into the top 4 this season after a 5th place finish in the 2018/19 Turkish Supalig.
The 27-year-old is making at Empoli last season, scored two goals in 28 matches for the Italian side. He has played for Torino, Parma, Palermo, Sampdoria and TSG Hoffenheim.
Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu completes Saudi club Al-Fayha FC move
Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu on Monday completed a switch to Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Fayha FC after his two-year stay with Serbian outfit Čukarički.
The 23-year-old penned a three-year-deal after passing his mandatory medicals. Owusu becomes the seventh foreign player snapped by the vastly-rich club ahead of the new season.
The hugely talented Ghanaian has settled on the gulf after being chased by a host of clubs.
Owusu, who previously played for model Ghanaian second-tier Vision FC was among the Black Stars squad the featured at the just ended AFCON 2019.
