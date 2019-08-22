Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu returns to Newcastle training after injury set-back

Newcastle United have confirmed that Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has returned to first-team training after suffering a muscular injury in July.
The 27-year-old featured 27 times for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and notched a solitary goal last season picked up an injury during the AFCON 2019 in Egypt.
Due to the injury, Christian Atsu is yet to feature for Newcastle' new manager Steve Bruce following his appointment last July replacing Rafa Benitez who departed to Chinese side Dalian Yifang.
All have not gone well for Newcastle in the 2019/20 Premier League season as they have lost the opening two games. Is arrival to training will be a major boost for the Tyneside club as they make the trip to Tottenham this weekend in the bid to record their first win.
Steve Bruce's side lost to Norwich City last weekend and that followed an opening day defeat to Arsenal.
Newcastle' record signing Joelinton who joined from Hoffeinham for a reported fee of £40m - who picked up a hip injury at Carrow Road - was fit enough to train and while Allan Saint-Maximin did not take part in Tuesday morning's session,
In another boost for Bruce, Andy Carroll and Florian Lejeune were both training outside and although they have yet to resume full training.
Newcastle this season have supplemented their squad with the arrivals of Joelinton, Jake Turner, Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth.
