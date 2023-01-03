Afriyie Barnieh joins FC Zurich from Hearts of Oak with 'immediate effect'

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has completed a move from Hearts of Oak to Swiss Super League side FC Zurich, the club has announced.
The 21-year-old joins the Zürich based side with 'immediate effect' having penned a contract until the summer of 2026.
This means Barnieh will not be part of the Black Galaxies to represent Ghana at the CHAN 2023 in Algeria.
Both have parties agreed not to disclose the details of the transfer but reports say Hearts of Oak is expected to get around US$150,000.
"Daniel Afriyie is a dynamic and versatile attacking player who has a courageous style of play. He should take the next step in development at FCZ and give our game further opportunities forward." Marinko Jurendic, head of sport at FCZ said.
Afriyie Barnieh signed for Hearts in July 2019 and went ahead to become a mainstay in the team having played integral role in the club's double triumph in the 2020-21 campaign.
He has also been impressive for the Black Galaxies who are currently camping in Egypt ahead of the 2023 CHAN tournament which begins in a fortnight in Algeria.
He scored three goals in four matches to propel the Black Galaxies to seal qualification for the CHAN tournament.
He was also involved in Ghana U23 as he scored in both legs in their qualifying match against Mozambique a few months back.
He was also a member of the Black Stars team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.