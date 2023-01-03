Afriyie Barnieh signs contract extension with Hearts of Oak

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has signed a contract extension with Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak, the club has announced.
Barnieh who joined the Accra-based club three seasons ago contract expired in December 2022 but the player has renewed his deal with the MTN FA Cup champions.
Although Hearts of Oak did not disclose the length of his new deal, reports say the player has extended till February. This is to enable him to participate in the CHAN 2023 tournament in Algeria. ( A player needs to have a valid contract with a local club to partake in the tournament).
A statement from the club reads, “The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak: PLC is pleased to announce to our teaming followers that Daniel Afriyie Barnich has extended his contract with the club.”
The player is currently in camp with the Black Galaxies who will be playing in this month’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) in Algeria.
He was also a member of the Black Stars team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.