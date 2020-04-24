Ahmed Toure leads attack in Amos Frimpong's Best Kotoko XI

Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has named his Best XI he played with during his 8-year spell with club.
Frimpong who now plies his trade with Guinea top-flight side AS Kaloum Star won a host of trophies with the Porcupines during his stay.
He won twelve trophies including 3 League titles, 2 FA cups, 2 President cups, 1 NC Tier One trophy, 3 Super cups, and 1 SWAG cup.
Naming his best XI, Frimpong went for current Kotoko captain Felix Annan to be in his posts.
In defence, he chose himself to occupy the right back position while Eric Donkor who is now with AshantiGold is on the opposite flank.
In central defence, he went for the partnership of Ohene Brenya and Awal Mohammed. Moving on to midfield, he had Jackson Owusu andordan Opoku in the middle.
Speedster and deputy skipper of the Porcupines Enmanuel Gyamfi and Frank sarfo Gyamfi has been chosen to field the wings while Ahmed Simba Toure and Dauada Mohammed lead the attack.
Here's Frimpong's full squad:
1. Felix Annan
2. Amos Frimpong
3. Eric Donkor
4. Ohene Brenya
5. Awal Mohammed
6. Jackson Owusu
7. Emmanuel Gyamfi
8. Jordan Opoku
9. Ahmed Toure
10. Dauda Mohammed
11. Frank Sarfo Gyamfi
