King Faisal sign David Owusu Agyei from Nea Salamina

Struggling Ghana Premier League club Kumasi King Faisal has announced the capture of midfielder David Owusu Agyei on a 3-year-contract.
The Kumasi based club snap up the midfielder from lower Division side Nea Salamina FC to augment their squad ahead of the second round of the league when all is clear for the league to resume.
A statement on the club website read, “As promised earlier, we have some signing news!
We are delighted to announce that the club have completed the signing of former Nea Salamina midfielder David Owusu Agyei. The promising player a 3-year deal with us.
Welcome to the club Thinkler! ”
David is expected to play an instrumental role in the club's quest to jump out of the relegation zone.
King Faisal last month announced the signings of defender Mutawakilu Fuseini, midfielder Andy Oduro Acheampong and goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu
The Kumasi-based club have been busy in recent weeks beefing their team following their poor start to the season. They are the only side yet to win a match in the Ghana Premier League and sit bottom on the standings with 6 points.