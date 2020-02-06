Alhaji Grusah vows King Faisal will get better

King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grusah is confident his outfit will start getting positive results despite their poor start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
King Faisal who are yet to pick up a win this season, suffered their fifth defeat after losing 4-3 at home to Great Olympics in match week 8.
READ ALSO: Kotoko draw against WAFA as Dwarfs shock Aduana in Ghana Premier League matchday 8
Addressing the media after the game, Grusah called on the fans to be patient with the team and assure them that victories will come soon.
“I urge the supporters to be patient and I promise to revive the team in our subsequent games.”
Commenting on his Serbian coach Slavisa Bozicic who was hired in January, he said the trainer should be given more time because he has seen improvement since he took over.
“The CEO, team manager, myself are those that registered these players, not the head coach,"
"He [coach] been able to polish the attackers we gave him and they are getting us goals.
“I believe in his three-back system which people do not agree to that. I’ve never gone to coaching course before. I can’t waste my money and bring in a bad coach.
"This is a coach that has coached up to the Uefa level and there’s no way I can blame him in the first place but myself.
King Faisal are rock bottom of the League will have to start winning games to ensure their survival in the league.