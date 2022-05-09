Ampem Darkoa reach Women’s FA Cup final after edging Army Ladies

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have booked a place in this year's Women’s FA Cup final following a 2-1 win over Army Ladies at the Bantama Astro turf in Kumasi.
Army Ladies took a shock lead in the fourth minute after Zenabu Mumuni poked the ball home following a mistake by the Ampem Darkoa goalkeeper.
Ampem Darkoa found an equaliser in the 56th minute through Mary Amponsa.
They had an opportunity to turn the game around from the penalty spot 12 minutes later but the kick was missed.
Ampem Darkoa did eventually find a winner, with Mary Amponsah scoring her second in the 91st minute.
They will face either defending champions Hasaacas Ladies or Ashtown Ladies who play their semi-final at the McDan La Town Park on Wednesday.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be hoping to win the FA Cup this time around after the last edition's disappointment of losing the trophy to Hasaacas Ladies.
The final is set to take place on June 4 or 5.