Andre Ayew leaves Al Sadd

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew is now a free agent after parting ways with Qatari giants Al Sadd.
The Qatari giants on Sunday issued a statement that they have mutually parted ways with Ayew Andre. The club however did not provide reasons for both parties ending their relationship early.
Ayew had five months left on his two-year deal.
“Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent,” the club said on Twitter.
OFFICIAL: Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent— 🏆 #77 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) January 29, 2023
Thank you Andre 🤍🖤@AyewAndre #AlSadd #AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/57UeroH2nd
According to reports, Ayew is set for a move to rivals Al Rayyan.
The 33-year-old midfielder leaves the Gulf club less than two years after joining as a free agent in July 2021.
Andre Ayew has featured in 30 league games for Al Sadd, scoring 18 goals. He won the Qatar Stars League in his debut season.