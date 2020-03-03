Andre Ayew remains my captain - CK Akonnor 

Charles Kwablan Akonnor has confirmed that there will not be a change of captaincy as Andre Ayew will lead the team during his tenure.
Akonnor made this known when he met the press at the Accra City Hotel in Accra and revealed his maiden Black Stars call up for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan this month.
Prior to AFCON 2019 Kwesi Appiah has named André Ayew as the permanent captain of the team, a decision CK Akonnor is not ready to reverse.
Ayew will be leading the team as Ghana hosts Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 27 and then play the reserve fixture on March 30 in Omdurman.
CK Akonnor's maiden Black Stars squad below:
GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)
DEFENDERS: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium) Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)
MIDFIELDERS: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)
FORWARDS: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)