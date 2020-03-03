CK Akonnor reveals why he snubbed Justice Blay in maiden Black Stars call up

Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has revealed the reason behind Justice Blay's omission for the doubleheader against Sudan.
Akonnor on Tuesday released his 23-man squad for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan to be played later this month. In his squad, he invited 4 local players of which the Asante Kotoko midfielder was not part.
Speaking specifically about why Kotoko's Justice Blay didn't get a look in his maiden call-up, Akonnor said " for justice Blay he didn't make the squad because he was sick at the time and he only recently got back. I can assure that in the future he will get a chance. His time will come"
The squad below:
GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)
DEFENDERS: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium) Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)
MIDFIELDERS: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)
FORWARDS: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)