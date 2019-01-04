Andre Ayew returns to Fenerbahce ahead of second half of Turkish season

Black Stars talisman Andre Ayew is back training with his teammates of Fenerbahce ahead of the second round of the Turkish Super Lig.
Though the club is yet to make its own official statement, Ayew has been pictured on a treadmill during the team’s gym session on Thursday.
The former Olympique Marseille forward was in Ghana during the winter break for a short holiday but has since rejoined the Yellow Canaries.
Ayew- who is on loan from English Championship side Swansea- scored four goals in 15 league appearances at halfway stage.
Fernerbache will take on Umraniyespor in the Turkish Cup on 15 January and Ayew is expected to form an integral part of the matchday squad for his side.
Read also: VIDEO: Andre Ayew scores on his Birthday as Fenerbahce draws
Latest Sports News Ghana