Andre Ayew revels in Swansea City booking Championship play-off spot

Swansea City star Andre Ayew could hardly contain his delight after his side booked the final spot in Championship play-off.
The Swans on Wednesday defied the odds to secure a spot in the Championship play-offs.
The Welsh club came from behind to beat Reading at the Madejski Stadium. Ayew registered an assist to help Swansea City beat Reading 4-1.
A result that secured the Swans into the 2019/20 Championship play-off. Swansea will now face Brentford, who finished third, in the play-offs.
"What a feeling !! Red heartWhite circleBlack circle jack army it’s for you 👊🏽!! It’s never over when there is hope keep believing and never give up! Thank you @WayneRoutledge now time to get ready for playoffs ..." Ayew Tweeted.
https://twitter.com/AyewAndre/status/1286070652299096064
Meanwhile, Steve Cooper insists Swansea City will not celebrate their remarkable feat of reaching the Championship play-offs unless it leads to promotion.
"It's a small pat on the back and 'well done' but there's a bigger prize to go for," said head coach Cooper.
"I'm sorry if that sounds diplomatic. We're so happy and I'm probably coming across a bit boring, but we can't take our eye off the ball.
"We've got two, possibly three, matches to go. The Championship is relentless.
"We're in a good place, we'll stick to how we work, and we'll be ready."