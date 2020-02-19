Annor Walker named as Great Olympics head coach

Annor Walker has been named as the new coach of Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics.
The gaffer takes over the reins from Prince George Koffie who tendered in his resignation to the club’s management after their painful 1-0 home loss to WAFA on Sunday in the matchday 7 fixtures.
Prince Koffie joined the Wonder Club December last year after coach Isaac Nii Armah who mutually parted ways with the club citing personal reasons.
Annor Walker appointment means he becomes the third coach of the Wonder Club in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season after Isaac Nii Armah and Prince George Koffie.
Great Olympics are 14th on the 18-team table with eleven points from 10 matches.
