Antonio Rudiger scores as Chelsea earn point against Leicester

German international defender Antonio Rudiger scored two great headers against Leicester City in the English Premier League to earn an important point for Chelsea in the Saturday early kick-off match.
Rudiger's brace was cancelled out by Leicester's Harvey Barnes and Benjamin Chilwell as the match ended 2-2 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League match week 25.
Prior to the game, Lampard bench the world most expensive keeper and Chelsea's no.1 shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Argentine international Willy Cabellero following the bad run of form of the former.
It's the first time that the Spaniard hasn't started a Premier League match under Lampard, with the head coach opting for a change between the sticks after some high-profile errors from the club's record transfer.
Explaining his decision to bench Kepa the manager said: "It's a decision I've made and with goalkeepers, it's a decision I don't take lightly," Lampard told BT Sport ahead of kick-off at the King Power Stadium.
"You have to look at what it means because they're very close and they work hard together each day. It's just one I felt to make for this game.
"I trust in Willy, he trains brilliantly, he's a great professional. I trust in them both but this is a decision for today."
The first 45 minutes ended barren after missed chances from both sides, however, Chelsea upped the tempo and opened the floodgates a minute into the second half through Antonio Rudiger when he headed home Mason Mount's corner.
Their lead only last 8 munites as the Foxes restored parity courtesy Harvey Barnes whose deflected strike left Willy Caballero helpless.
Benjamin Chilwell made it 2-1 for Leceister after rifling the ball into the left side of the goal after a mistake by Willy Caballero.
Antonio Rudiger had his second goal on the day after he once again connected home from Mason Mount cross to level the score for Chelsea.
Both teams failed to find the match-winner as referee Lee Mason brought proceedings to an end at the King Power Stadium.