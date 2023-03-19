Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to open eight-point lead

Bukayo Saka scored a brace in Arsenal’s 4-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
The victory means that Arsenal, once again, move eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.
Early on, Crystal Palace managed to give Arsenal some problems, with Wilfried Zaha running with the ball on the left flank.
He cut inside to shoot with his right, but his shot clattered the post before bouncing back off of Aaron Ramsdale’s legs and going out for a corner kick.
In the 28th minute, the opener came after Saka clipped a cross into the box for Gabriel Martinelli, who managed to evade Joel Ward and drill a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.
Arsenal were well on top after the first goal, and scored their second right on the brink of half-time. After Granit Xhaka sent a cross across the face of goal, Saka collected the loose ball, and played a one-two with Ben White before curling home.
Ten minutes after the restart, Leandro Trossard played a through-ball to put Xhaka in behind the Palace defence and the Swiss converted calmly under pressure.
Palace pulled one back in the 63rd minute from a corner. Jeffrey Schlupp reacted the quickest, chesting the ball down before striking it home from six yards out.
Saka scored his second in the 74th minute with a first-time shot after Palace failed to clear their lines. It was the winger’s 12th goal this season, a new career high in the Premier League.
Up next, Arsenal will continue their title charge against Leeds United, while Palace host Leicester City.
Eurosport