Asamoah Gyan named Tourism Ambassador for Ghana

Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been named as Tourism ambassador for the country by the government of Ghana.
The honour was conferred on Gyan by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ibrahim Awal, during the launch of the footballer’s autobiography titled ‘Legyandary’.
The Minister urged the veteran striker to use his brand and experience to promote Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
READ ALSO: Baffour is the key behind my success - Asamoah Gyan
"We are conferring on you by the courtesy of the President, a tourism ambassador for this country. For the 2022 World Cup, we want you to be an ambassador,” he said.
“Use your experiences to promote Ghana. Ghana is not only the most beautiful country in Africa, it’s also the most attractive. Our sports legends help make Ghana the most popular brand in Africa. Asamoah Gyan, we start with you to lead the charge and make Ghana a very successful brand.”
Awal Ibrahim adorned Gyan with a ‘Beyond the Return’ sash and urged the player to help drive two million tourists to Ghana, twice the number that reportedly came into the country in the first year of the project.
“The President launched the Beyond the Return project in 2019 which led to over one million people coming to Ghana,” the Minister said.
“Asamoah Gyan, help us get 2 million people to come to Ghana this year as tourists.
Asamoah Gyan on Saturday, April 30 launched his autobiography titled 'Legyandary' in Accra at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.
The book details his life’s journey and brings to an end some uncertainties about his encounters with people in and out of the country of Ghana.