Asamoah Gyan planning to win AFCON with Ayew

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has said that he and deputy captain Andre Ayew are set on winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Ghana.
The 33-year-old is set to play his last AFCON after he first played the tournament in 2008.
"We all know the task ahead going to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. We have to end the jinx this time, "Gyan told Asempa FM.
The Kayserispor forward revealed what gets discussed when he talks to Ayew.
"I have been planning how to win the trophy with my deputy captain Andre Ayew. Any time I get the chance to talk to him, we plan on how best to win the trophy.”
''The strategy to adopt aside technical issues and other things because Ghanaians are expecting us to win the ultimate.”
"There should be no excuses because as players we have to be up to the task and do what Ghanaians expect from us in order to make them happy."