Asamoah Gyan sends goodwill message to Emmanuel Tagoe

Asamoah Gyan has sent a message to WBO Africa lightweight champion, Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe wishing him good luck ahead of the fight against Mason 'Rock Hard Mighty' Menard.
Game Boy will be mounting the ring on Friday, November 27 against Mason Menard in a 10-round lightweight bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, USA.
Ahead of tonight's bout, Tagoe's manager Asamoah Gyan has urged the boxer to hoist the flag of Ghana high in USA.
"As you represent the Country today, remember to exhibit all your qualities that make you special to lift the flag of Ghana high once again, wish you all the best Champ (A.K.A GAME BOY)," he Tweeted.
Speaking at his press conference Tagoe said he will use the day to gain popularity in America and boxing fans will remember him. He believes the USA boxer be an easy ride and asked his fans to count another victory.
Mason 'Rock Hard Mighty' Menard.
He also predicted a knock out within the first four rounds.
The ten-round clash is a featured bout on the undercard of the Super-Middleweight grudge match between Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado presented by Matchroom Boxing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA.