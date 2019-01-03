Asante Kotoko: Accreditation for Coton Sport 2nd-leg game opens

The Communications Department of Kotoko has opened the media accreditation process for the second-leg game against Coton Sport de Garoura at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The Porcupine Warriors will host the Cameroonian club in Kumasi on January 20, 2019, a week after the first-leg in Yaounde, the capital of the West African country.
The Communications Department has opened up for media houses interested in covering the game to apply for accreditation through This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), tells Kotoko Express App that applicants have between today, January 3, 2019, and Wednesday to submit their forms.
He says the media houses are to show proof of intent by writing officially to the club to introduce their reporters and should also add the passport pictures of same.
Sarfo Duku (Esq) warns, however, that applicants that are not on official letterheads and those without passport pictures will not be considered.
Source: Asantekotokosc