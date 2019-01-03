Asante Kotoko' boss Dr Kwame Kyei sends message to players

Asante Kotoko executive chairman Dr Kwame Kyei has sent an open message to The Porcupine Warriors squad as the team continues its CAF Confederation Cup quest this month.
Whilst the Ghana Premier League is yet to confirm the restart of the new campaign, Kotoko is campaigning in the CAF CC, facing Cameroon’s Coton Sport on the weekend of 11-13 January.
"I will like to remind you that the task of reaching the group stage of the Confederation and going ahead to make a significant impact in the competition is still on. That's where your focus should be now with the holidays over,” Kyei said.
"The task is big and cannot be accomplished without you being tactically discipline. Listen to the coach, get to understand what he demands of you and strive to implement", he continued.
"We did well last year but the challenge is even bigger this year so you must work harder this term than you did last year,” Kyei concluded the public message.
Meanwhile, the Normalisation Committee is still expected to confirm the date of the resumption of all domestic football in the country following the corruption scandal and shut down of last year.
