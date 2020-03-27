AshantiGold defender Mubarik Yussif names toughest striker he's faced

AshantiGold defender Mubarik Yussif has named the toughest striker he has come up against this season.
The defender has been a rock-solid for the Miners as they have one of the best defence in the league this season. They lie 5th on the log with 25 points.
After 15 matches in the suspended Ghana Premier League, the defender has come up against some tough strikers.
However, the 24-year-old has revealed the one striker who has given him his toughest challenge. He named Aduana Stars marksman Yahaya Mohammed who has notched 11 goals in the league.
” All the strikers are tough and difficult to play against. I didn’t find it easy against all of them but stopping Yahaya Mohammed was the difficult of all."
"He is strong in the air and very quick foot. I remember he was so determined to score a goal because Adebayor has already scored. So on that day he was very determined. But I made sure I will not give him any space.”
Yussif Mubarik this season became the first player to win AshantiGold's Player of the Month after beating off competition from goalkeeper Frank Boateng, James Akaminko and Mark Agyekum.
It is an award introduced by a section of AshantiGold fans in a way to motivate players in every game they play.
The Ghana Premier League is currently on break due to Covid-19 pandemic.