Hearts of Oak wrap up signing of Niger midfielder Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak has wrapped up the signing of Nigerien international midfielder Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali to reinforce their squad.
In a move to strengthen their squad before the suspended Ghana Premier League resumes, the 1911 club have has secured the services of the Niger national team player and former Al-Merrikh midfielder.
The 23-year-old has joined the Phobians on a 2-year deal.
The club on Thursday Tweeted: Hearts Of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Niger national team player, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali. The defensive midfielder has signed a 2-year contract with us.
Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali is the first player to join the Phobians in this transfer window and the club have confirmed that 3 more will be announced in the coming days.
Mamane has featured two times for the Niger national team and made his debut on 10 September 2019 against Morocco.
He won the Niger Premier League in 2016 and 2017 with AS Douanes and the Niger Cup in 2015.