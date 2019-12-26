AshantiGold part ways with head coach Ricardo Da Rocha

AshantiGold SC have parted ways with their head coach Ricardo da Rocha by mutual termination.
The Miners had no option than to let go of Da Rocha with only four days to the start of the league as he can't be at the bench to direct affairs due to his coaching certificate failing to meet the requirements of the Club Licensing regulations.
As part of many regulations being enforced by the Kurt Okraku-led administration, they have insisted that the club licensing rules should be strictly adhered to.
One of the conditions clubs in the Ghana Premier League needs to meet is to have a head coach that holds at least a CAF License A certificate.
After assessing the document of all managers of the various clubs, the Club Licensing Board concluded that coach Ricard Da Rocha does not have the needed paperwork to sit in the dugout of the Miners.
They have subsequently left his name out of the list of approved coaches of clubs in the top-flight ahead of the opening weekend of the league.
Management of Ashanti Gold have to be quick to appoint a substantial coach as they open their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign on Sunday against Great Olympics at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Ricardo da Rocha who was appointed in July led AshantiGold to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup losing to RS Berkane on a 4-3 aggregate.